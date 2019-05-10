Supermodel and Broadway star Christie Brinkley has officially sold her North Haven home, says her real estate agent.

Listing agent Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman Real Estate confirmed that the 4.4-acre property sold and closed on May 2 for "close to" the $17.999 million asking price. Morabito has a confidentiality agreement with the buyers, so the sale price won't be known until it is part of the public record, he says.

Brinkley, who currently stars as Roxie Hart in Broadway's "Chicago," has put the waterfront property on and off the market over the last several years. It had been on the market in 2016 for $25 million and was asking $20 million last year.

It features a 5,500-square-foot home built in 1843, and Morabito says the buyers, who he declined to identify, "fell in love with the house."

"It's a very special house and special people," Morabito says.

The property also features 327 feet of sandy beach and a gunite pool.

Brinkley owns another estate, Tower Hill in Bridgehampton, which features an 11,000-square-foot home built more than 125 years ago and a 50-foot observation tower. It is currently on the market for $29.5 million with Morabito.