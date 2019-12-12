Christmas Seen: Merry and bright

Can anyone ever have too many Christmas ornaments? Each year, half the fun of the holiday is unpacking last year's memories, and adding a few extra to discover in the year to come. This holiday, brighten up your tree with personal touches that showcase your own style and highlight the sparkling joys of the season.

Light bright

Keep a candle in the window and a few lanterns in the tree to help light Santa on his way. These cheerful battery-operated Vinterfest LED decorative lanterns are each 3 inches high, and look as good on the tree as they will on your summer table in 6 months. Batteries not included. $4.99 for a set of three at Ikea in Hicksville, and online at ikea.com.

Have a ball

Pay homage to snowball fights, ballgames, balls of yarn, and all the other fun things that have made up your year with this charming set of six Large Glitter Ball Ornaments. The set features three small and three large ornaments in three colors, and each piece is made from Styrofoam, iron, and plastic. $20.70 available in the Manhasset Crate and Barrel Store and online at crateandbarrel.com.

How tweet It Is

It's not all about partridges and pear trees. Adorn your Christmas tree with sparkly, feathery Birds in Blush Gold and Silver from Wondershop that attach to your branches with clips. Each 5.3-inch bird features real feather tails, with a body made from metal and glass. $12 for a set of three at $15 at Target stores in Huntington, Farmingdale, Hickville, Central Islip, Westbury, and Riverhead , or online at target.com.

Gold standard

Gleaming and golden, this Swarovski Eternal Frosted Star Hanging Ornament in Golden Shadow is the latest in ornament design from Daniel Libeskind. Just under 2 inches high, this faceted crystal ornament comes with its own hanging cord, and will also look lovely in your window reflecting the spring sunlight after the holidays are over. $99 at Swarovski in Garden City and online at atelierswarovski.com.

Camera obscura

Show off your retro side with this Polaroid Camera Ornament, and remind the younger generation that there was a time before Instagram. The 3.25-inch-wide painted glitter-and-glass ornament comes with its own 4-inch hemp rope hanger. $12.50 at the Pottery Barn store at Walt Whitman in Huntington or online at potterybarn.com.