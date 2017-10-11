An updated circa-1920 Glen Cove Colonial with a dedicated guest suite is on the market for $949,000.

Renovations to the four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath residence were completed a decade ago and yielded updated mechanicals, restored moldings and new windows.

“Wherever they could put windows, they did,” says listing agent Kimberly Bancroft of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. She is co-listing with Gina Raso. “It has high ceilings, and the two-bedroom suite makes it a unique fit for a lot of different buyers.”

Stained oak floors are found throughout the home. The first floor includes a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen that opens to a paver patio and a koi pond. The original kitchen was converted into a laundry room, Bancroft says and the guest wing has a separate entrance.

Upstairs, there is an en-suite master bedroom with an updated bath and two large walk-in closets. The home has five-zone gas heat and two-zone central air conditioning.

The 0.94-acre property includes a renovated detached two-car garage.