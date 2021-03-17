TODAY'S PAPER
Cold Spring Harbor brick Colonial asks $1.395M

The house sits on a 0.45-acre fenced lot and is close to Huntington Village and a short walk to the Huntington Country Club and Main Street Nursery. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A brick Colonial home that’s just under 3,000 square feet in the hamlet of Cold Spring Harbor is on the market for $1.395 million.

The home has a Vermont slate roof with copper gutters.

"There are different kinds of slate: This is the actual stone, not a prefab product," says Tina McGowan of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property with Debra Russell.

Built circa 1938, the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home has had only three owners, McGowan notes.

"It’s built like a fortress," says McGowan. "The walls are a foot thick. The man who built it did everything above and beyond."

The house features original millwork and doors, terra cotta flooring in the foyer, hardwood floors throughout and white tile bathrooms, updated casement windows, a full basement and walk-up attic.

"It has that old charm, which is obviously difficult to replicate, but it has amenities like central air and all the appliances are new," McGowan says.

Sitting on a 0.45-acre fenced lot, the house is in the Cold Spring Harbor School District and is close to Huntington village, and a short walk to the Huntington Country Club and Main Street Nursery.

The annual property taxes are $19,980.

