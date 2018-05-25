A modern Cold Spring Harbor home has been updated by its architect owner and includes custom fixtures. It is on the market for $979,000.

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home was built in the late 1970s. The current owner, architect Ellen Roché, renovated the home after purchasing it in 2011.

The new kitchen has Jenn-Air appliances, quartz countertops with a Carrara marble mosaic tile backsplash and a center island with beech butcher block countertops. In the living room is a fireplace with a beech and marble surround that echoes the finishes in the kitchen, as well as a chandelier designed by Roché. There are hickory hardwood floors throughout.

“It’s like living in Manhattan in Cold Spring Harbor,” says listing agent Donna Moran of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home has a new roof and windows, new vertical cedar siding and stone terraces with a built-in barbecue.