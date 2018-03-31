A Cold Spring Harbor home that was once owned by the Gulden family of the Gulden mustard company is on the market for $2.499 million.

Known as Owl’s Cote, the 18-room home sits on 2 acres overlooking the harbor. The home was built for Jacob Coles Hewlett, who was surveyor of the Port of Cold Spring Harbor and a principal in the Cold Spring Steam Boat Dock Company.

“There’s no home like it in Cold Spring Harbor,” says Gilbert Picard of Signature Premier Properties, who is co-listing the property with Cora Brettler.

The house is part of the local Cold Spring Harbor Historic District and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Harbor Road Historic District.

While information from a historic inventory form and National Register nomination has the home as being built circa 1869, more recent research by the Huntington Historical Society for its 2011 house tour has construction taking place in 1851. The 1851 house may have been remodeled or replaced in 1869, says Huntington Town historian Robert Hughes.

The Huntington Historical Society has receipts dating from 1851 for marble fireplace mantels replaced in the 1950s with mustard yellow tiles, when the house was owned by the Gulden family.

The house has five fireplaces, and modern amenities include a 25-kilowatt generator. The property includes a pool and pool house.