Famous architect designed $2.95M Cold Spring Harbor home
A Cold Spring Harbor home built in 1936 by architect Grosvenor Atterbury is on the market for $2.95 million.
An American architect and urban planner, Atterbury was famous for designing weekend homes for notable people, such as John D. Rockefeller, and developing a building method using precast, prefabricated concrete, which is said to have served as inspiration for the modern work of European architects in the 1920s.
A 2010 renovation of the 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house included constructing a second two-car garage, adding a new slate roof, reglazing windows, installing central air conditioning, upgrading the heating, kitchen and bathrooms, building a new sunroom with a slate floor and adding an elevator.
The house features a grand staircase, wood-beamed ceilings and a bluestone patio.
The 2.02-acre property is surrounded by nature trails and features views of Cold Spring Harbor.
The listing agent is Nikki Sturges of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.
