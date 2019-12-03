A Cold Spring Harbor home with a New York Yankees-themed office is on the market for $3.999 million.

A lifelong Yankees fan and longtime season ticket holder, owner Stuart Hellman incorporated the Bronx Bombers’ logo into a built-in glass cabinet and other items associated with the team. There is a frieze above the fireplace. Another one lights up above the cherrywood double door, replicating the distinctive grill-like design that curves along the upper deck of the original and new Yankee stadiums.

“That frieze is a real trademark of Yankee Stadium,” says Hellman, who also affixed a team logo, bat and ball above the roof’s weather vane.

Built in 2000, the 7,500-square-foot Colonial has six bedrooms, five full- and two half-bathrooms and many architectural details, including wood and plaster moldings, gold leaf paint and brickwork throughout.

A game room has billiard, blackjack and poker tables, a slot machine, and pinball and other arcade games, all of which can possibly be included in the sale.

“Everything is negotiable,” says Hellman.

The two-acre property has a pool and a pool house and a heated 3.5-car garage. A three-season conservatory made of 106 panes of glass and 25 pieces of stained glass sits at the rear of the house, facing the pool.

The house has automation that controls lighting, gas fireplaces, air conditioning and heating, audio video, closed circuit TV and pool heating.

Close to Cold Spring Harbor village’s shops, restaurants, waterfront parks and hiking trails, the house comes with beach and mooring rights and is in the Cold Spring Harbor School District. It took four years to build the house, says Hellman, 66, who worked with a local architect ands plans to retire from his business selling commercial computer systems.

Annual property taxes are $58,115.

The listing agent is Derek Greene of Greene Realty Group.