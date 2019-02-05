TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
44° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$1.65 million Cold Spring Harbor home features 'sleeping plaza'

Built in 1855, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Cold Spring

Built in 1855, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom Cold Spring Harbor house comes with a sleeping plaza -- or covered porch -- overlooking the harbor. Photo Credit: Signature Premiere Props / Frank Urso

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A historic Georgian Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor is on the market for $1.65 million.

Built in 1855, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house comes with a sleeping plaza -- or covered porch -- overlooking the harbor, says listing agent Suzanne Wehren, of Signature Premier Properties. The sleeping porch was used in the summer to capture breezes at the harborfront home, she says.

The house recently went into contract.

The home, which has a butler’s pantry and high ceilings, was originally a wedding present from Buel Titus to Mary Rogers, says Wehren. The Titus family were one of the first three families to settle the area and from the 1600s to early 1900s were a dominant landowning family, notes Scott Schultz, reference librarian at Cold Spring Harbor Library. 

The 1.8 acre-property, which includes a formal garden and swimming pool, is located across the street from Eagle Dock Beach.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Dan Caracciolo, 38, of East Rockaway, at left 2 health scares spark LI man's 100-lb. weight loss
Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) at Trotta expected to make Suffolk County exec run
Alexis and Tim Heaney with their children, Ford, LIer selling house wishes he could 'take it with me'
State Police on Monday investigate the scene where Police: Skeletal remains those of man, 65
Worshipers attend an evening service led by Giani Sikh temple opens after five years of disputes, delays
Runners take advantage of mild temperatures at Eisenhower Forecast: Dense fog, slippery roads this morning