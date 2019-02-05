A historic Georgian Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor is on the market for $1.65 million.

Built in 1855, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house comes with a sleeping plaza -- or covered porch -- overlooking the harbor, says listing agent Suzanne Wehren, of Signature Premier Properties. The sleeping porch was used in the summer to capture breezes at the harborfront home, she says.

The house recently went into contract.

The home, which has a butler’s pantry and high ceilings, was originally a wedding present from Buel Titus to Mary Rogers, says Wehren. The Titus family were one of the first three families to settle the area and from the 1600s to early 1900s were a dominant landowning family, notes Scott Schultz, reference librarian at Cold Spring Harbor Library.

The 1.8 acre-property, which includes a formal garden and swimming pool, is located across the street from Eagle Dock Beach.