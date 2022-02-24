Colonial on Bellmore peninsula lists for $800,000

A Colonial on Bellmore’s East Bay peninsula is on the market for $800,000. Annual property taxes are $16,755.

"It’s a great deal," says Anna Beigelman of EXIT Realty Premier, who is listing the house with Rose Veitsman. "It’s new mechanicals. It’s a fully owned solar panel scenario, so [the owners] could say goodbye to a high electric bill."

Built in 1968, the 2,228-square-foot four-bedroom, 2½-bath home on Lee Place was recently renovated with new floors and paint, and granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the eat-in kitchen.

The house has a sunken living room, natural gas heat, wood-beamed ceiling, and gas fireplace in the family room, four walk-in closets and a full basement.

The 0.16-acre property has an attached two-car garage, driveway with pavers, electric car charger, and a fenced-in backyard with a retractable awning on the deck.

There is also an outdoor grill hookup to the main gas line. "You don’t have to buy tanks and replace tanks, and wonder when you’ll run out of gas," says Beigelman. "It’s always centrally connected, so it makes barbecuing easier."

Located in the Bellmore Public Schools district, the home is close to several parks, including East Bay, Newbridge Road, Cedar Creek and Wantagh, the Town of Hempstead dog park and Wantagh Park dog run, Wantagh Marina, John F. Kennedy High School, and shops and restaurants.