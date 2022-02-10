A Colonial in Kings Point with coffered ceilings and intricate wrought-iron designs is on the market for $2.189 million.

The 3,541-square-foot home brick, frame and cedar home on Beach Road near Great Neck has five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms and hardwood floors.

Among the home’s many details are the intricate wrought-iron designs on the front door and staircase, coffered ceiling in the living room, vaulted ceiling in the den and bedrooms, wainscoting in the dining room, marble bathrooms, built-ins in the den and home office and a kitchen with an open design, stainless steel appliances and marble floor. The living room and den have walls of glass overlooking the parklike grounds.

There’s a wraparound cedar closet in the basement that can easily be converted into a sauna, notes listing agent Eunice Ho of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast.

"This was a project of love done personally by the homeowners," says Ho. "They were able to convey elegance and luxury while maintaining warmth and comfort."

The 0.45-acre property has a slate patio and a recently landscaped, terraced backyard.

Located in the Great Neck Public Schools district, the home is close to Saddle Rock, Kings Point and Steppingstone parks, Great Neck Library, the Andrew Stergiopoulos Ice Rink, schools, houses of worship and Middle Neck Road’s shops and restaurants.

The annual property taxes are $30,882.