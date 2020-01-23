A 4,022-square-foot Colonial home in Hewlett Harbor is listing for $1.595 million.

The five-bedroom, 4½-bath stone-and-shingle house features a radiant heated floor in the kitchen, office with built-in bookcases, hardwood floors, three hot tubs and a sixth bedroom in the full basement.

“It’s basically a beautiful, traditional home. It’s well maintained,” says listing agent Nanci-Sue Rosenthal of Coach Real Estate Associates. “There’s a saltwater filtration system which is used for the pool and the house. “

Located in the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, the third-of-an-acre property has a stone patio and in-ground pool, and is near shops and restaurants, Grant Park and Seawane Country Club.

“Hewlett Harbor is an exclusive, quaint area,” adds Rosenthal.

The annual property taxes are $24,310.