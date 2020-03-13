A stately 6,700-square-foot house in Old Brookville is on the market for $4,899,000.

Visitors enter the White Gate Drive property via a long, tree-lined drive ending with a circular courtyard before the grand structure.

The home, "Grace Meadow," is a French multi-gabled custom brick Colonial on 3.2 acres.

Six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half-bathroom are just the beginning of the massive property that was built in 2010.

It boasts a two-story foyer, sports room, formal dining room, salon, den, game and sunroom and office among its 14 rooms, each with intricate detailed millwork and inlay flooring.

“When you drive up the tree-lined driveway, it’s so impressive,” listing agent Anna Alyskewycz of Douglas Elliman Real Estate said. “You drive up to the beautiful courtyard in front of the house and when you enter the foyer with the sweeping staircase and custom-made moldings and millwork … it’s an outstanding house.”

The yard has a bluestone terrace with an outdoor kitchen and seating areas, a heated saltwater pool, lawn sprinkler system, half basketball court and intimate walled courtyard, as well as a three-car garage.

“There’s a lot of French doors throughout the house, and when you walk out, there’s a barbecue kitchen outside,” the real estate agent said. The backyard terraces make for great entertaining spots, especially when the “beautiful flowerbeds with perennials bloom starting in a couple weeks.”

Taxes on the property in the North Shore School District are $58,598, including village taxes.