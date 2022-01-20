A large cedar and shake-sided Colonial home near the Peconic River in Riverhead is listing for $875,000. Annual property taxes are $11,109.

Built in 1928 and renovated in 2016, the 2,762-square-foot four-bedroom, 2½-bath home, has a portico entrance, hardwood floors, crown molding and a sunroom. The home, on Riverside Drive, is near about a half dozen homes of similar early 20th century vintage, says listing agent Joshua Whalley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The house maintains many of the charming characteristics of an older home, like the solid wood doors throughout and a primary-suite claw foot tub, along with the conveniences of modern-day living, such as stone countertops, two-tone cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, Whalley says.

"Right in the front, the master closet, which used to be at the top of the stairs, has windows that overlook the Peconic River," says Whalley.

The distinctive porte cochère, or covered porch, where visitors once deposited their horses and buggies, is visible from the road.

Paying homage to the past, the sellers put in glass doorknobs that mimic the look of the period crystal doorknobs, notes Whalley. They also sandblasted and powder-coated the original cast-iron radiators that still heat the home. "They’re a pleasure to look at," Whalley says. "They’re not a rust bucket, like most of them are."

Adjacent to county-owned land, the 0.37-acre, fenced-in property has an in-ground pool, two-car garage and a large potting shed that could be converted into an office or studio. "It’s a really versatile little building that’s tucked into the back, and it’s period to the house, so it blends well," says Whalley.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Located in the Riverhead Central School District, the house is sandwiched between the Peconic Estuary and the Peconic River and is in walking distance to Main Street’s Long Island Aquarium, restaurants and shops.