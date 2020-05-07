THE SCOOP

Affordable, accessible and centrally located. Those are three ways to describe Commack, originally named Winnecomac, Algonquian for pleasant land.

Without a downtown but with plenty of retail outlets and restaurants, Commack — pronounced Co-mack or Com-mack, a matter still unresolved, according to Long Island: Our Story/ Our towns, a Newsday publication — is one of the more centrally located communities on the Island.

Homes for sale here vary widely in price, says Elena Galluzzo. “Commack is very close to main highways, and you could have first-time homebuyers coming into the community as well as those upgrading,” says the Signature Premier Properties associate real estate broker. “Homes range from $450,000 up to $1 million.”

The school district is another draw. The high school had earlier made the U.S. News and World Report top 100 national list. This year the school produced two state finalists in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, according to the school website.

The Daniel J. Flynn Memorial Ball Park on Old Commack Road is undergoing a major upgrade, according to Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. Planned improvements include resurfacing four ball fields with a synthetic turf and a drainage system, a two-story air-conditioned building with a view of the entire park. It will also have a concession stand, a pro shop and handicapped-accessible restrooms. Additional parking and covered bleachers are also planned. The park, says Wehrheim, is expected to be ready by the time the shelter-in-place orders are lifted. “This facility will be another gem in a community that is already popular for young families.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 12 condos on the market ranging in price from $334,900 to $899,900

SALE PRICES

Between April 1, 2019, and April 6, 2020, there were 334 home sales with a median sale price of $513,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $289,000 and the high was $1,200,000. During that period a year earlier there were 286 home sales with a median sale price of $496,800. The price range was $320,000 to $1,200,000.



OTHER STATS

Town Huntington and Smithtown

Area square miles Huntington 3.7, Smithtown 8.3

ZIP code 11725

Population 36,936

Median age 46

Median household income $131,616

Median home value $497,500*

Monthly LIRR ticket from Deer Park $363

School district Commack

SOURCES: 2010 Census; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 116 sales in the past six months, according to OneKey MLS

NOW ON THE MARKET

$920,000

Built in 1994 and sitting on a .46-acre lot, this five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom center hall Colonial is in Long Meadow Estates and features a formal dining room (seats 12), a formal living room, a den with a stone fireplace and a newly finished basement. The centerpiece of the backyard is a 20x40 in-ground heated pool. Taxes are $22,942. Elena Galluzzo and Chris Galluzzo, Signature Premier Properties, 631-499-6400.

$759,000

The front exterior on this three-bedroom, 2½ bath Colonial could be deceiving. The interior has been totally renovated and features a high-end kitchen with custom cabinetry, walls of sliding glass doors, hardwood floors, radiant floor heating and a large backyard that starts with a 40-by-15 deck. Taxes are $15,937. Kathleen Fassler, James Welsh, Coldwell Banker Residential, 631-863-9800

$419,990

Described as a perfect starter home, this three-bedroom, one-bath ranch is on a .16-acre lot and was built in 1958. The basement is finished, and updates include the heating system and the electrical panel. It is just south of Jericho Turnpike and between Larkfield and Commack Roads. Taxes are $12,046. James Manikas, Realty Connect USA, 631-678-7552.

RECENTLY SOLD

$820,000

Address Peconic Court

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1996

Lot size .3 acre

Taxes $19,010

+/- list price -$19,000

Days on the market 141

$618,500

Address Dean Court

Style Split-level

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1959

Lot size .34 acre

Taxes $14,589

+/- list price -$8,500

Days on the market 99

$467,500

Address Calvert Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1961

Lot size .13

Taxes $10,843

+/- list price -$21,500

Days on the market 85

ON ONEKEY MLS

Number of listings 67

Price range $325,000 to $1,199,900

Tax range $9,397 to $28,762