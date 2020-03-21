Three LI condos for under $200,000
If you’re looking to be a carefree homeowner without the hassles of maintaining a single-family residence, a condo might be the way to go.
Many condominium developments also offer a variety of community amenities, such as pools, gyms and clubhouses. Condos typically have low annual taxes and monthly common charges or maintenance fees.
Condos could be especially attractive to seniors who frequently pay cash for their unit, notes Suzanne Maxwell, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife.
“If not, you can get a mortgage, but your mortgage is going to be minimal because you don’t have high taxes,” says Maxwell. “So, it makes it very manageable for a senior to live comfortably.”
Here are three condos on the market for under $200,000:
Community: “Leisure Village” in Ridge
Schools: Longwood Central School District
Asking price: $185,000
Annual taxes: $3,235
Common charges: $349
Features: An 1,100-square-foot one story, two bedroom, one bath unit with a screened in porch. This 55 and over community has a 9-hole golf course and putting green, pool, clubhouse, gym and shuffleboard.
Listing agent: Suzanne Maxwell, Coldwell Banker M&D Goodlife
Community: “Plymouth Village” in Central Islip
Schools: Central Islip Union Free School District
Asking price: $194,999
Annual taxes: $3,576
Common charges: $647
Features: Spacious second floor attached unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and balcony. Unlimited parking spots for owners. Monthly charges include heat, hot water and gas.
Listing agent: Carlos Salinas and Zachary Scher, Coldwell Banker Residential
Community: “Artist Lake” in Middle Island
Schools: Longwood Central School District
Asking price: $180,000
Annual taxes: $2,813
Common charges: $400
Features: A large, updated two-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom second story corner unit with terrace has hardwood floors and new appliances. The development has a pool, gym, and clubhouse.
Listing agent: Maria Murabito, Century 21 Castle Real Estate Properties
