This Muttontown home is on the market for $2.498 million. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate/Dan Jenney

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Muttontown home once owned by Consuelo Vanderbilt, a member of the Vanderbilt family who became the Duchess of Marlborough after her 1895 marriage, is on the market for $2.498 million. 

The original part of the six-bedroom home was built in 1860, and it was expanded in 1918. The home has original details, including hardwood and floors and walls made with European plaster with decorative moldings that the current owners, who bought the property in 1999, restored. They also updated the kitchen and installed a spiral staircase that leads from the living room to a loft area with a fireplace, currently used as an office.   

The three-acre property has an in-ground pool and columned pool house featuring a seating area with ceiling fans.

Interior decorator J. Allen Murphy also owned the house in the 1980s. According to his obituary in The New York Times, Murphy worked for Gold Coast families such as the Vanderbilts, Guests and Phipps.

The property is listed with Maria Babaev of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

