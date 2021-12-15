Contemporary home off Great South Bay in Massapequa lists for $1.5 million
A contemporary custom home on a canal off the Great South Bay in Massapequa is on the market for $1.499 million.
"There are beautiful bay views from almost every room," says listing agent Theresa Slomin of Theresa Slomin Realty. "It’s situated on a very wide and deep canal, probably the widest one in Massapequa. That’s important: If you have a large boat, you can turn the boat around."
Built in 1955, the 3,663-square-foot stucco home has five bedrooms, four baths, a two-story entry with cathedral ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters, first-floor radiant heat and a second-floor balcony terrace off the primary-suite bedroom.
Located on West Shore Drive in the Massapequa School District and close to Peninsula Golf Club, John J. Burns Park and Merrick Road, the 0.26-acre property has 80 feet of waterfront, a pergola, two-car garage, and parking for an additional six cars.
Recent updates include a vinyl bulkhead with a 50-year warranty, a new multilevel paved patio and a resurfaced gunite pool.
The back of the house, which is on a canal, faces west with views of sunsets and the Jones Beach water tower.
"It’s great for entertaining," as well as clamming, crabbing and kayaking, Slomin says.
The annual property taxes are $24,753.