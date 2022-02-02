A large beachfront contemporary on the Long Island Sound in Shoreham with water views from every room is listing for $2 million.

Located on Valentine Road, the five-bedroom, 4½-bath home has cathedral ceilings, a stone fireplace, a primary suite with a private deck, loft area and cedar-lined closets, and a smart thermostat. The second-floor guest quarters have an en-suite bathroom.

"There’s nothing else on that floor but that room," says Donna Tribble of Prime Realty, who is listing the home with Karen Dobrucky Skala. "It has skylights. It’s beautiful."

Built in 1930, the just over 5,000-square-foot house has an open layout and, among other updates, new marble bathrooms and a custom kitchen with granite counters and wet bar, says Tribble.

The owners "lived there all year-round, but it actually can be used as a retreat," she says.

The 0.84-acre property, which has an above-ground pool and two-car garage, sits on 2½ acres of private beach on the Sound.

"The deck is huge," says Tibble. "The house is great for clambakes and entertaining."

Located in the Shoreham-Wading River Central School District, the house is close to Rocky Point State Pine Barrens Preserve and Shoreham-Wading River High School. The annual property taxes are $19,637.

A 15-minute drive to Tanger Outlets and close to marinas and vineyards, the house is near "everything the Hamptons has to offer as well: restaurants, shopping," Tribble says.