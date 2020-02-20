Copiague to benefit from downtown development
Nestled between the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville is a South Shore hamlet with a tricky spelling. Copiague has become a coveted location for its low taxes. It's also family-friendly and affordable. A development project that aims to make the downtown more walkable and transit-oriented promises further benefits, according to Tony Martinez, Babylon deputy town supervisor.
“The downtown Copiague code allows for more density but while also being mindful that it is for working professionals who need attainable housing close to the Long Island Rail Road and their jobs in New York City,” Martinez says.
The project involves new apartment buildings, some with retail space, facade upgrades, and improved streetscapes, Martinez says. Construction is done on some of the buildings and planned on others. The facades have been improved, and the streetscape portion is nearly complete. The last phase involves wayfinding signs, planters, benches, a new ornamental clock and trees, where appropriate. That phase should be done this year, Martinez says.
Residents, however, seem divided about the new apartments. “Some residents feel it will increase traffic and school population and others feel it will bring more businesses and restaurants to the area," says Sharon Fattoruso, president of the Copiague Chamber of Commerce. "There’s a big focus on attracting and keeping young people in the community.”
Copiague has become sought-after because the taxes are low and "it’s a wonderful place to raise a family,” says Mary Ann Murphy of Call Murf Real Estate. “There are Levitt-style Capes going for $350,000 to $400,000,” she says. The area, like most South Shore communities, suffered significant damage during Sandy, says Murphy, but since 2015 the community has been recovering. “Some homes still have to get lifted, but as far as value and buyers going south of Montauk, the market has gotten so much stronger. I think the prices will be untouchable in the next few years,” she says. A great spot? Tanner Park and the Marina on the shorefront, everyone agrees. They're the "jewel of the South Shore," Fattoruso says.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 4 condos on the market ranging in price from $275,000 to $395,000
SALE PRICES
Between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, there were 183 home sales with a median sale price of $362,600, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $137,001 and the high was $800,000. During that period a year earlier there were 184 home sales with a median sale price of $353,000. The price range was $134,500 to $850,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Babylon
Area square miles 3.2
ZIP code 11726
Population 22,993
Median age 41.1
Median household income 72,517
Median home value $360,000*
LIRR to NYC: From 54 to 71 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $$363
School district Copiague
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR
*Based on 101 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,249,999
With 106 feet of bulkhead on Great Neck Creek, this 3,361-square-foot Colonial features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two levels of luxury outdoor living that includes an inground saltwater pool, two hot tubs, an outdoor kitchen, a Trex deck and a pavered patio. Taxes are $25,234. Jason Frangoulis, ERealty Advisors, 516-808-6028.
$649,999
This two-apartment renovated homs includes a four-bedroom apartment, a three-bedroom apartment and a fully finished basement with an outside entrance room. Roof and windows are new. Taxes are $12,800. Mariela Espinal, Highview Realty, 516-782-2781.
$414,990
The product of a major renovation, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom dormered Cape offers an open floor plan, glossy laminate flooring, and a 40-by-20 sunroom which opens up to an entertaining-centric backyard with new decking. Taxes are $10,701. Anna Tambasco, Advantage + Realty Corp., 631-957-0096.
RECENTLY SOLD
$800,000
Address West Shore Drive
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 2
Built 1979
Lot size 102x126
Taxes $17,637
+/- original price -$50,000
Days on the market 212
$567,000
Address Dolphin Lane
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1978
Lot size 97X179
Taxes $18,954
+/- list price -$22,000
Days on the market 111
$260,000
Address West Place
Style Cape
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1961
Lot size 40x100
Taxes $9,122
+/- list price +$45,000
Days on the market 43
On Multiple Listing Service
Number of listings 41
Price range $209,000 to $1,249,999
Tax range $3,315 to $25,234