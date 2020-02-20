Copiague to benefit from downtown development

THE SCOOP

Nestled between the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville is a South Shore hamlet with a tricky spelling. Copiague has become a coveted location for its low taxes. It's also family-friendly and affordable. A development project that aims to make the downtown more walkable and transit-oriented promises further benefits, according to Tony Martinez, Babylon deputy town supervisor.

“The downtown Copiague code allows for more density but while also being mindful that it is for working professionals who need attainable housing close to the Long Island Rail Road and their jobs in New York City,” Martinez says.

The project involves new apartment buildings, some with retail space, facade upgrades, and improved streetscapes, Martinez says. Construction is done on some of the buildings and planned on others. The facades have been improved, and the streetscape portion is nearly complete. The last phase involves wayfinding signs, planters, benches, a new ornamental clock and trees, where appropriate. That phase should be done this year, Martinez says.

Residents, however, seem divided about the new apartments. “Some residents feel it will increase traffic and school population and others feel it will bring more businesses and restaurants to the area," says Sharon Fattoruso, president of the Copiague Chamber of Commerce. "There’s a big focus on attracting and keeping young people in the community.”

Copiague has become sought-after because the taxes are low and "it’s a wonderful place to raise a family,” says Mary Ann Murphy of Call Murf Real Estate. “There are Levitt-style Capes going for $350,000 to $400,000,” she says. The area, like most South Shore communities, suffered significant damage during Sandy, says Murphy, but since 2015 the community has been recovering. “Some homes still have to get lifted, but as far as value and buyers going south of Montauk, the market has gotten so much stronger. I think the prices will be untouchable in the next few years,” she says. A great spot? Tanner Park and the Marina on the shorefront, everyone agrees. They're the "jewel of the South Shore," Fattoruso says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 4 condos on the market ranging in price from $275,000 to $395,000

SALE PRICES

Between Jan. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, there were 183 home sales with a median sale price of $362,600, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $137,001 and the high was $800,000. During that period a year earlier there were 184 home sales with a median sale price of $353,000. The price range was $134,500 to $850,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area square miles 3.2

ZIP code 11726

Population 22,993

Median age 41.1

Median household income 72,517

Median home value $360,000*

LIRR to NYC: From 54 to 71 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $$363

School district Copiague

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 101 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,249,999

With 106 feet of bulkhead on Great Neck Creek, this 3,361-square-foot Colonial features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two levels of luxury outdoor living that includes an inground saltwater pool, two hot tubs, an outdoor kitchen, a Trex deck and a pavered patio. Taxes are $25,234. Jason Frangoulis, ERealty Advisors, 516-808-6028.

$649,999

This two-apartment renovated homs includes a four-bedroom apartment, a three-bedroom apartment and a fully finished basement with an outside entrance room. Roof and windows are new. Taxes are $12,800. Mariela Espinal, Highview Realty, 516-782-2781.

$414,990

The product of a major renovation, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom dormered Cape offers an open floor plan, glossy laminate flooring, and a 40-by-20 sunroom which opens up to an entertaining-centric backyard with new decking. Taxes are $10,701. Anna Tambasco, Advantage + Realty Corp., 631-957-0096.

RECENTLY SOLD

$800,000

Address West Shore Drive

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1979

Lot size 102x126

Taxes $17,637

+/- original price -$50,000

Days on the market 212

$567,000

Address Dolphin Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1978

Lot size 97X179

Taxes $18,954

+/- list price -$22,000

Days on the market 111

$260,000

Address West Place

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1961

Lot size 40x100

Taxes $9,122

+/- list price +$45,000

Days on the market 43

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 41

Price range $209,000 to $1,249,999

Tax range $3,315 to $25,234