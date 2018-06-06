Coram 'attractive' for first-time home buyers
Single-family homes in Coram typically range from around $200,000 to $400,000.
THE SCOOP With a wide range of housing options, affordable prices and a central location, Coram is an attractive option for first-time home buyers, says Katherine Graupe, branch manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Ronkonkoma office.
Single-family homes, which Graupe says include mainly Colonials and ranches, typically range from around $200,000 to $400,000. With multiple condo and co-op developments in the area, certain units can be had for under $100,000, Graupe adds.
Willow Wood at Overton Preserve, a gated community offering two- and three-bedroom townhomes, is currently being constructed next to the 450-acre Overton Preserve with prices ranging from around $320,000 to $499,000, she says. Wincoram Commons, which was constructed on the site of a former movie theater on Route 112 and opened in 2015, offers 175 affordable rental units, mixed retail and commercial space.
“That was a big win for the Coram community,” says Jane Bonner, a Town of Brookhaven council member. “That project took a blighted parcel that lay decrepit, and it was like a Phoenix that was built.”
It added to the diverse housing stock that Bonner says makes the hamlet desirable. “There’s multi-family housing, rental apartments, homes for first-time home buyers to large, beautiful Colonials and everything in between,” she says.
Graupe says the area is also appealing “mostly because it is affordable and pretty convenient. It’s local to all the major roadways.”
Coram is also home to Pine Ridge Golf Club, the Coram Equestrian Center, Diamond in the Pines Park, which includes athletic fields and a playground, and the Davis Town Meeting House, a historical home that Bonner says underwent an exterior renovation and restoration in recent years.
CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are 31 condos on the market, ranging in price from $175,000 to $349,000, and 24 co-ops between $64,200 and $139,900.
SALES PRICES Between May 1, 2017, and May 25, 2018, there were 276 home sales with a median sale price of $314,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $61,100 and the high was $725,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 246 home sales with a median sale price of $300,000. The price range was $61,000 to $470,000.
OTHER STATS
Town: Brookhaven
Area: 13.8 square miles
ZIP code: 11727
Population: 39,113
Median age: 38.7
Median household income: $84,384
Median home value: $320,000*
LIRR to NYC: From Port Jefferson, 96 to 110 minutes at peak; from Ronkonkoma, 66 to 88 minutes
Monthly ticket: $391
School district: Longwood, Middle Country, Comsewogue
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$240,000
SHADY LANE
Style: Ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Built: 1972
Lot size: 0.64 acres
Taxes: $8,930
Increased: $10
Days on the market: 303
$325,000
SAMANTHA DRIVE
Style: High-ranch
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Built: 1999
Lot size: 91x152
Taxes: $12,381
Reduced: $10,000
Days on the market: 238
$449,000
HARWOOD WAY
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half
Built: 2002
Lot size: 0.46 acres
Taxes: $12,092
Reduced: N/A
Days on the market: 90
NOW ON THE MARKET
$249,990
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a finished basement with an outside entrance. The 0.23-acre property, with taxes of $6,200, also includes a detached two-car garage. Edward Ferraro, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 631-219-0792.
$339,996
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded ranch features an updated eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets and Corian countertops, a den/dining room with a fireplace and a master bedroom with bathroom, walk-in closet and sunroom. The .34-acre property has an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $10,518. Laura Cochran, H&G Realty, 631-474-2000.
$404,890
A Colonial, with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, features living and family rooms, a master suite with a full bathroom, and a finished basement. The .39-acre property also includes a one-car garage and an above-ground pool. Taxes: $11,856. Kevin Iglesias, Realty Connect USA, 631-618-7413.
On Multiple Listings
Number of houses: 72
Price range: $99,999-$699,000
Tax range: $5,460-$13,365
