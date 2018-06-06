THE SCOOP With a wide range of housing options, affordable prices and a central location, Coram is an attractive option for first-time home buyers, says Katherine Graupe, branch manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Ronkonkoma office.

Single-family homes, which Graupe says include mainly Colonials and ranches, typically range from around $200,000 to $400,000. With multiple condo and co-op developments in the area, certain units can be had for under $100,000, Graupe adds.

Willow Wood at Overton Preserve, a gated community offering two- and three-bedroom townhomes, is currently being constructed next to the 450-acre Overton Preserve with prices ranging from around $320,000 to $499,000, she says. Wincoram Commons, which was constructed on the site of a former movie theater on Route 112 and opened in 2015, offers 175 affordable rental units, mixed retail and commercial space.

“That was a big win for the Coram community,” says Jane Bonner, a Town of Brookhaven council member. “That project took a blighted parcel that lay decrepit, and it was like a Phoenix that was built.”

It added to the diverse housing stock that Bonner says makes the hamlet desirable. “There’s multi-family housing, rental apartments, homes for first-time home buyers to large, beautiful Colonials and everything in between,” she says.

Graupe says the area is also appealing “mostly because it is affordable and pretty convenient. It’s local to all the major roadways.”

Coram is also home to Pine Ridge Golf Club, the Coram Equestrian Center, Diamond in the Pines Park, which includes athletic fields and a playground, and the Davis Town Meeting House, a historical home that Bonner says underwent an exterior renovation and restoration in recent years.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are 31 condos on the market, ranging in price from $175,000 to $349,000, and 24 co-ops between $64,200 and $139,900.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SALES PRICES Between May 1, 2017, and May 25, 2018, there were 276 home sales with a median sale price of $314,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $61,100 and the high was $725,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 246 home sales with a median sale price of $300,000. The price range was $61,000 to $470,000.

OTHER STATS

Town: Brookhaven

Area: 13.8 square miles

ZIP code: 11727

Population: 39,113

Median age: 38.7

Median household income: $84,384

Median home value: $320,000*

LIRR to NYC: From Port Jefferson, 96 to 110 minutes at peak; from Ronkonkoma, 66 to 88 minutes

Monthly ticket: $391

School district: Longwood, Middle Country, Comsewogue

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$240,000

SHADY LANE

Style: Ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1972

Lot size: 0.64 acres

Taxes: $8,930

Increased: $10

Days on the market: 303

$325,000

SAMANTHA DRIVE

Style: High-ranch

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1999

Lot size: 91x152

Taxes: $12,381

Reduced: $10,000

Days on the market: 238

$449,000

HARWOOD WAY

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 2002

Lot size: 0.46 acres

Taxes: $12,092

Reduced: N/A

Days on the market: 90

NOW ON THE MARKET

$249,990

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a finished basement with an outside entrance. The 0.23-acre property, with taxes of $6,200, also includes a detached two-car garage. Edward Ferraro, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 631-219-0792.

$339,996

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded ranch features an updated eat-in kitchen with maple cabinets and Corian countertops, a den/dining room with a fireplace and a master bedroom with bathroom, walk-in closet and sunroom. The .34-acre property has an attached two-car garage. Taxes: $10,518. Laura Cochran, H&G Realty, 631-474-2000.

$404,890

A Colonial, with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, features living and family rooms, a master suite with a full bathroom, and a finished basement. The .39-acre property also includes a one-car garage and an above-ground pool. Taxes: $11,856. Kevin Iglesias, Realty Connect USA, 631-618-7413.

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 72

Price range: $99,999-$699,000

Tax range: $5,460-$13,365