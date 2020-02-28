A two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on a quiet, dead-end street in Coram is on the market for $274,999.

The spacious Hanson Street property has a large driveway, oversized shed, a backyard and a fenced-in side yard.

“It’s a large piece of property, over half an acre,” said listing agent Zachary Scher of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage of Smithtown. “It kind of has two yards.”

The main floor has two bedrooms and a full bathroom, while the full finished basement has a bathroom, living room, kitchen and an additional room.

A small but open kitchen and living room on the main floor has a tile floor running throughout, and skylights provide lots of natural light in the space.

“While it’s not a huge home, when you first enter it does feel big and open because of the vaulted ceiling,” Scher said.

The location on a dead-end street makes for a “quiet and serene” spot, Scher said.

The house was built in 1970, has oil heat and an outside entrance for the finished basement.

The owners have lived there since 2013 and are selling to buy a larger house for their growing family.

Taxes on the property in the Longwood Central School District are $6,498.95.