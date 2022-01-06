Cottage near the beach in Lawrence on the market for $725,000

A two-bedroom, two-bath cottage steps from a private beach on Reynolds Channel in Lawrence is on the market for $725,000.

Completely renovated, the circa-1920 home, on Beach 2nd Street, has new siding, stainless-steel appliances, updated bathrooms, and features a large back bedroom balcony with water views, back porch and patio, detached one-car garage and fully owned solar panels.

The annual property taxes are $6,540.

The attention to detail and care that was put into restoring the property make this home special, says listing agent Tracy Clennon of Compass Greater NY. "They used Hardie plank siding as well as scalloped cedar shake shingles," says Clennon. "Those were little details that make it very durable for the location, being beachside, as well as adding a lot of character and charm."

The interior combines original features, such as pitch pine floors, mixed with the modern amenities of a remodeled home, notes Clennon.

The house, in the Lawrence Union Free School District, is close to yacht and country clubs, a marina, tennis and golf.

"You just walk 150 feet to a private beach that’s shared by the residents of just that block," says Clennon, adding that the home is minutes away from Rockaway Beach and enjoys the amenities of the Village of Lawrence. "It straddles a lot of different areas, giving it the best of many worlds."