Sellers Rita and Ronald Palma

Community Bayport

Asking price $740,000

The basics A four-bedroom sprawling ranch with two full baths, two half-baths on a 1-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, three-bath contemporary on Crestview Court is listed for $799,000.

Nearest recent sale A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on Paulanna Avenue sold Aug. 21 for $560,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $20,912

Time on the market Since July 22

Listing agent Barbara Leogrande, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Sayville, 631-553-8599

Why it’s for sale Rita, 55, a homemaker, and Ronald, 55, who is semiretired from the trucking business, say they’re going to downsize to a second home in the area.

The Palmas raised their three children in this 3,075-square-foot home. Rita shares:

“The flow of the house is exceptional and ideal for entertaining. You can go from the kitchen to the dining room to the living room so easily. It’s very conducive to any gathering, even community meetings. So much elbow room. Everyone’s comfortable. There’s a sunroom with unique sliding glass doors that separate it from the living room. During the holidays, we can have folks in the living room while others are playing billiards in the sunroom. There’s total separation if you want it. There’s a fireplace in the living and in the dining room, both wood burning. I can’t overstate the value of enjoying a nice meal with family by a fireplace . . . We essentially rebuilt this home when we moved in. We re-buttressed supports in the crawl space and made this house as strong as possible. The roof, siding, every window, nearly all the Sheetrock and 90 percent of the flooring were replaced.. …The neighborhood is wonderful — quiet and communal, but respectful. The property is wide and deep, a perfectly laid-out acre.”