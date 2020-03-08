Cove Neck house with water frontage lists for $4,850,000

A stately house in Cove Neck, once home to thoroughbred racing jockey Eddie Maple, is on the market for $4,850,000. The property, with 700 feet of water frontage, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

“It’s a very new construction and it’s beautifully designed on three totally flat acres on the water. That’s a very hard combination to find,” says Peggy Moriarty, the listing agent, of Daniel Gale Agency Inc. The house was knocked down and rebuilt in 2015 after superstorm Sandy.

The home has a classic interior with exquisite details and was built with views from almost everywhere. Moriarty refers to the design as “so fitting with the surroundings.”

The owner built the house on the same type of footprint as the original structure, so the annual taxes, at $43,216, are not extreme. It’s now a FEMA-registered house, so new owners don’t have to pay flood insurance. The property is in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District.