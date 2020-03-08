TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
SEARCH
31° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Cove Neck house with water frontage lists for $4,850,000

The owner built the house on the same

The owner built the house on the same type of footprint as the original structure. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A stately house in Cove Neck, once home to thoroughbred racing jockey Eddie Maple, is on the market for $4,850,000. The property, with 700 feet of water frontage, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-car garage, and an in-ground pool.

“It’s a very new construction and it’s beautifully designed on three totally flat acres on the water. That’s a very hard combination to find,” says Peggy Moriarty, the listing agent, of Daniel Gale Agency Inc. The house was knocked down and rebuilt in 2015 after superstorm Sandy.

The home has a classic interior with exquisite details and was built with views from almost everywhere. Moriarty refers to the design as “so fitting with the surroundings.”

The owner built the house on the same type of footprint as the original structure, so the annual taxes, at $43,216, are not extreme. It’s now a FEMA-registered house, so new owners don’t have to pay flood insurance. The property is in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search