A Cutchogue home on the market for $2.499 million includes a stone fireplace has been painted to resemble marble.

Custom-built in 2001 with European features, the home sits on nearly 7 acres with views of Peconic Bay and Downs Creek.

The four-bedroom, 4-1/2-bathroom home features a double-height great room with brick floors and arches and plaster walls painted when wet, giving them an antique look.

The kitchen and breakfast room feature insets of glazed Italian majolica tiles on the floor and backsplash.

There are views of the creek from large windows, a screened porch and multiple decks, including one in the ground-floor master suite.

The listing agent is Marianne Collins of Brown Harris Stevens.