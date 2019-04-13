A rustic post-and-beam Cutchogue home is on the market for $649,000.

Located in the private Fleet’s Neck Property Owner’s Association, the 1,300-square-foot farmhouse-style home features wood-beamed ceilings throughout and water views of Wickham Creek.

There are two decks, one off the basement level and an elevated deck off the main living area, as well as an outdoor shower.

The just-over-three-quarter-acre property is near the beach, park and marina.

The listing agent is William Walters of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.