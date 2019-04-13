TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Post-and-beam Cutchogue home lists for $649,000

This Cutchogue home is near the beach, park

This Cutchogue home is near the beach, park and marina Photo Credit: Tyler Sands

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A rustic post-and-beam Cutchogue home is on the market for $649,000.

Located in the private Fleet’s Neck Property Owner’s Association, the 1,300-square-foot farmhouse-style home features wood-beamed ceilings throughout and water views of Wickham Creek.

There are two decks, one off the basement level and an elevated deck off the main living area, as well as an outdoor shower.

The just-over-three-quarter-acre property is near the beach, park and marina.

The listing agent is William Walters of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Jonathan Ackerman of Seaford speaks after a support-group Opioid addicts turning to drug to come clean
Vivitrol packaging at an addiction-treatment center in Joliet, Recovering drug addict: 'I was a complete terror'
Jesse Garcia (wearing red tie) is formally elected Brand: Political 'Whac-A-Mole' time in Suffolk
John Turner, a conservation policy advocate with the Officials: Ponds teeming with fairy creatures
Denise and Frank Ranelli of Massapequa Park on LI woman won Rush tickets -- and a husband
Texicana Grill of Bellmore is giving away a LI eatery hiding 'golden taco' in random order for contest