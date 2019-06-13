A 17½-acre Cutchogue farm that has operated as a wholesale and retail nursery for more than three decades is on the market for $3.5 million.

Robert Samolewski is selling the property, which includes a three-bedroom, 1½-bath Cape-style house, detached two-car garage, a barn fitted with solar panels and a cottage.

Samolewski says the next buyer can keep the nursery business going, or find another use for the property, which can be subdivided and includes a 2.0-acre lot facing County Road 48.

“We started about 32 years ago, selling vegetables from a pullout farm stand," he says. "I’m hoping another nursery guy will buy it. But with all that road frontage on 48, they’ll have options.”

The listing is with Gregory Balderacchi of HomeLister.