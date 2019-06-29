A Cutchogue home on Haywater’s Cove listed for $1.85 million comes with a boathouse.

The property, which is located across the street from a private beach in the Nassau Point community, includes an 800-foot, two-story boathouse with a garage on the first floor and a balcony off the second floor, and a stationary and floating dock along Haywater’s Cove.

The 4,400-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom, two-half-bathroom home has a second-floor balcony off the master bedroom with views of New Suffolk and Robin’s Island, an outside kitchen, and a deck.

The listing agent is Kristopher Pilles of East End Luxury.