1897 Cutchogue house lists for $599,000

This Cutchogue home sits on 2.16 acres.

This Cutchogue home sits on 2.16 acres. Photo Credit: Epoch 5/Elkin Creative

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An 1897 farmhouse in Cutchogue is on the market for $599,000.

The 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home has been owned for the past 75 years by the Krupski family, a farming family of the North Fork.

Originally part of a 200-acre farm, the 2.16-acre property has views of the farm from almost every window, as well as vistas of perennial gardens and mature trees.

An oversized coal shoot made from stone can be turned into a walk-in wine cellar, says listing agent Bridget Elkin of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, adding that there is a large wood-burning fireplace, original molding, ornate cast iron radiators and hardwood floors.

