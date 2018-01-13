TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 49° Good Morning
Overcast 49° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$2.15M Cutchogue home with well-known gardens

The 2.26-acre Cutchogue home, designed by garden designer

The 2.26-acre Cutchogue home, designed by garden designer Conni Cross, is on the market for $2.15 million. Photo Credit: The Corcoran Group / Chris Foster

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Cutchogue home that was once a barn, on a property with renowned gardens, is on the market for $2.15 million.

The former barn was converted to a residence in 1997 and was later expanded. It now totals 7,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths.

The 2.26-acre property was designed by garden designer Conni Cross. It is part of The Garden Conservancy Tour in May, a national tour that showcases gardens around the country.

“There’s color all year round in different spots,” says listing agent Sheri Winter Clarry of The Corcoran Group.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Oyster Bay LIRR station on Nov. 24, LIRR: Vans to replace weekend trains on branch
DNA evidence pointed to Stanley Isac, 22, of Bronx man an LI home invasion robber, cops say
Nurse Eileen Colquhoun-Dougherty handles an influenza vaccine at Vaccine, distance hold off flu, experts say
Amtrak workers use backhoes to perform the first Amtrak: More Penn repairs this summer
A damaged SUV at the scene of a Car fatally hits cow, bull chases onlookers
Andre Giannico, center, officiates at Create A Pro LI pro wrestling ref pays it forward for charity