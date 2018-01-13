A Cutchogue home that was once a barn, on a property with renowned gardens, is on the market for $2.15 million.

The former barn was converted to a residence in 1997 and was later expanded. It now totals 7,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-baths.

The 2.26-acre property was designed by garden designer Conni Cross. It is part of The Garden Conservancy Tour in May, a national tour that showcases gardens around the country.

“There’s color all year round in different spots,” says listing agent Sheri Winter Clarry of The Corcoran Group.