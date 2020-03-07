A 6.4-acre Postmodern waterfront house in Cutchogue is on the market for $2,995,000. Annual taxes are $68,384.

The multigenerational house, designed for entertainment, features six bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, an eight-car garage, indoor and outdoor pools, two wine cellars, a tennis court and more.

“The house is very open to accommodate large groups of friends and family. The current owners would host quite a lot of charity events in the house,” says Donielle Cardinale McKinno, the listing agent, of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, adding the property is all about lifestyle.

McKinno says the house is now empty as a blank canvas and is a bit dated. It was built in 1994. The bathrooms need renovation. A new owner who is not a chef or doesn’t love to entertain on a large scale might want to put up a more traditional kitchen next to the full commercial one, which is too massive an investment to be dismantled. “But they can put their own style, taste, and personal influence into the house,” McKinno says.

The property is in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District.