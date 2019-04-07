$825,000 Davis Park home features unusual staircase
A Davis Park home listed for $825,000 features a spiral staircase made from Douglas fir.
An 1,800-square-foot home features panoramic water views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Great South Bay.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom Contemporary features exterior doors and decking leading out from every bedroom as well as kitchen with wood beadboard ceiling and walls and a rooftop deck.
Renovations four years ago include updates to walls, floors, the kitchen, bathrooms, decks, siding and roof, says listing agent Mike Dougherty of K.P. Property Group.
