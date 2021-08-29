10 things to declutter when you move

The moving process certainly has a downside — the physical and financial burden of having to pack up and transport all of your stuff. The upside is that it presents the perfect opportunity to reassess your belongings and break free of what no longer suits you or the life you're looking to create.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, try implementing the four P's: Prioritize what you use most, patch up what requires only minor upkeep, profit from items that are no longer of value to you, but could be to someone else, and purge unnecessary leftover items. Here are 10 places to start:

1. Food

There's a good chance that a lot (or at least some) of the food you've been keeping is expired, which makes it a great time to clear out your refrigerator, freezer and pantry. Challenge yourself to make the most of what's still good before you leave and avoid waste by gifting any surplus items to a local food bank.

2. Cookware and appliances

Take stock of dinnerware, pots and pans and other kitchen gadgets. Recycle items that are no longer of value (such as mismatched food containers or broken appliances) and donate or sell any new or gently used extras.

3. Cleaning products and personal care

Weed out old toothbrushes, loofahs and other sponges, which can breed germs. Of what remains, get honest about what's actually serving you from day to day. If it's been shoved in the back of your cabinet or you don't plan to use it soon, lose it.

4. Bath linens

Keeping a few spare towels can come in handy for the beach or guests, but once they're tattered or no longer absorbent, it's time to part ways. The same goes with dirty and distressed bath mats that can't be resuscitated with a good cleaning.

5. Mattress and pillows

If your mattress is beyond its life span (the average is seven to 10 years) or no longer provides the support you need, consider an upgrade for your new home. Comforters and pillows, which can collect dirt, dust mites and mold, should be replaced every six months to two years.

6. Clothing and accessories

Evaluate clothing based on condition, fit, practicality and wearability. Consider donating or consigning items you haven't worn in the past year and filling in any gaps with staples that will stand the test of time.

7. Furniture and décor

Moving bigger pieces can require additional resources, so you'll want to carefully consider what to keep. Replace worn, uncomfortable and ill-fitting furnishings, along with anything that could pose a safety risk, with investments that will not only look good, but also last.

8. Office supplies and paperwork

Toss, recycle or shred anything you're unlikely to read or need later. Streamline clips and mementos by sorting them into labeled folders or binders, and sell or donate old books and extra supplies to a thrift store or school.

9. Electronics, tools

Sort through that electronics or tool drawer. Set aside any essentials and look into wiping personal devices. Some electronics companies offer recycling options, whereas safe, useful tools may be welcome at some secondhand stores or your local Habitat for Humanity.

10. Sports gear

When is the last time you threw or kicked around a ball or used that kayak? If you don't have imminent plans to restart old hobbies, look into donating equipment to local sports teams or summer camps to put a smile on someone else's face.