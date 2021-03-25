A three-bedroom ranch in Deer Park with large, beautiful trees on a cul-de-sac is on the market for $379,000.

The one-bedroom house on Claremont Street built in 1954 sits on almost one-third of an acre, with the house set back from the road.

With no through-traffic, and a little patio in the fenced backyard, the property is ideal for spending time outdoors.

It’s a good home for downsizing or starting out, listing agent Kim Borrelli of Signature Premier Properties said.

A long driveway leads to a detached one-car garage. The house has a first-floor master bedroom, an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, built-in storage in the living room and a full finished basement with space for both a den and an office.

"This property is what would be, in this market, considered affordable," Borrelli said.

The sellers have owned the house since the 1970s, so it has had only two or three owners, Borrelli said.

Taxes without the STAR credit are $7,724 in the Half Hollow Hills School District.