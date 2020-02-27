THE SCOOP

Loyal, tight-knit, devoted to their faith. Those are some of the ways local residents and leaders describe their community. Add to that being vocal about their opinions, says Jason Koch D’Ambrosio, president of the chamber of commerce.

A June 2019 chamber survey on how to improve Deer Park, distributed on social media, drew nearly 600 responses, says D’Ambrosio. Topping the list was creating a downtown feel, followed by beautifying and maintaining roadsides and storefronts, and demanding that the state make Route 231 as safe as possible.

Improvements to a milelong stretch of Route 231, also known as Deer Park Avenue, the hamlet's central corridor, are underway as part of the $300,000 Deer Park Pedestrian Safety and Beautification Project, according to Richard Schaffer, Babylon Town supervisor. Part of the project has already been completed — dead and dying trees have been removed and concrete planters and red brickwork installed between the street and sidewalks. New shrubbery and flowering plants will be added in the spring, Schaffer says. “Then we’ll look at our work, identify where trees should be planted and encourage merchants to further identify ways to make the area more welcoming,” he says.

The town will also look at commercial parcels, some vacant, along Deer Park Avenue and "reach out to the property owners to start a conversation about redevelopment,” Schaffer says.

Deer Park is home to Tanger Outlets at The Arches, a complex of more than 100 retail businesses that opened in 2008. But opinions on its impact are mixed. “Tanger Outlets has been good to the community," says D’Ambrosio. "It’s brought in shoppers who would’ve shopped elsewhere, but some people don’t like the traffic it’s created. We have many family-owned and -operated businesses that have been here a long time that I’d love to see promoted as well” he says.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Deer Park represents the classic Long Island lifestyle, according to Regina Davis, associate real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Homebuyers want their backyard, nearby recreation spots and a selection of nearby eateries,” she says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are three condos on the market ranging in price from $290,000 to $379,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 14, 2020, there were 246 home sales with a median sale price of $415,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $180,000 and the high was $625,000. During that period a year earlier there were 292 home sales with a median sale price of $382,500. The price range was $200,000 to $610,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Babylon

Area square miles 6.2

ZIP code 11729

Population 27,745

Median age 40.4

Median household income $86,919

Median home value $416,850*

LIRR to NYC: 54 to 72 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $363

School district Deer Park

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 124 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$849,000

Behind the tall columns on the front of this six-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial is a spacious home with amenities that include a finished basement with a full-scale bar, cathedral ceilings and an in-ground swimming pool. The home was built in 2005 and is on a 128-by-147-foot lot. Taxes are $15,573. Doulat Bathija, New Age Properties, 516-287-7600

$489,000

Recent updates to this four-bedroom, 1½-bathroom high-ranch include siding, landscaping, stone work on portions of the house frontage, and the front steps and walkway. This corner property is on 85-by-125-foot lot. The home was built in 1962 and includes a two-car garage. Property taxes are $11,048. Peggy Kiesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-673-6800.

$335,000

This short-sale listing offers a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial on a 100-by-100-foot flat corner lot. The home was built in 1938 and the property taxes are $9,275. Thomas Droscoski, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5509.

RECENTLY SOLD

MLS No. 3174610

$610,000

Address Ellensue Drive

Style High-ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 4

Built 1963

Lot size .23 acre

Taxes 13,858

-/+ original price -$39,888

Days on the market 84

MLS No. 3163379

$544,000

Address Atlantic Avenue

Style High-ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 3

Built 1964

Lot size 100x100

Taxes $11,894

+/- original price -$15,990

Days on the market 128

MLS No. 3187844

$385,000

Address New York Avenue

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1958

Lot size 80x125

Taxes $9,210

+/- original price -$14,999

Days on the market 47

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 64

Price range $250,000 to $849,000

Tax range $2,689 to $17,558