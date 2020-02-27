Deer Park strives for a thriving downtown, safer thoroughfare
THE SCOOP
Loyal, tight-knit, devoted to their faith. Those are some of the ways local residents and leaders describe their community. Add to that being vocal about their opinions, says Jason Koch D’Ambrosio, president of the chamber of commerce.
A June 2019 chamber survey on how to improve Deer Park, distributed on social media, drew nearly 600 responses, says D’Ambrosio. Topping the list was creating a downtown feel, followed by beautifying and maintaining roadsides and storefronts, and demanding that the state make Route 231 as safe as possible.
Improvements to a milelong stretch of Route 231, also known as Deer Park Avenue, the hamlet's central corridor, are underway as part of the $300,000 Deer Park Pedestrian Safety and Beautification Project, according to Richard Schaffer, Babylon Town supervisor. Part of the project has already been completed — dead and dying trees have been removed and concrete planters and red brickwork installed between the street and sidewalks. New shrubbery and flowering plants will be added in the spring, Schaffer says. “Then we’ll look at our work, identify where trees should be planted and encourage merchants to further identify ways to make the area more welcoming,” he says.
The town will also look at commercial parcels, some vacant, along Deer Park Avenue and "reach out to the property owners to start a conversation about redevelopment,” Schaffer says.
Deer Park is home to Tanger Outlets at The Arches, a complex of more than 100 retail businesses that opened in 2008. But opinions on its impact are mixed. “Tanger Outlets has been good to the community," says D’Ambrosio. "It’s brought in shoppers who would’ve shopped elsewhere, but some people don’t like the traffic it’s created. We have many family-owned and -operated businesses that have been here a long time that I’d love to see promoted as well” he says.
Deer Park represents the classic Long Island lifestyle, according to Regina Davis, associate real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. “Homebuyers want their backyard, nearby recreation spots and a selection of nearby eateries,” she says.
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are three condos on the market ranging in price from $290,000 to $379,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 14, 2020, there were 246 home sales with a median sale price of $415,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $180,000 and the high was $625,000. During that period a year earlier there were 292 home sales with a median sale price of $382,500. The price range was $200,000 to $610,000.
OTHER STATS
Town Babylon
Area square miles 6.2
ZIP code 11729
Population 27,745
Median age 40.4
Median household income $86,919
Median home value $416,850*
LIRR to NYC: 54 to 72 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $363
School district Deer Park
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR
*Based on 124 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$849,000
Behind the tall columns on the front of this six-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial is a spacious home with amenities that include a finished basement with a full-scale bar, cathedral ceilings and an in-ground swimming pool. The home was built in 2005 and is on a 128-by-147-foot lot. Taxes are $15,573. Doulat Bathija, New Age Properties, 516-287-7600
$489,000
Recent updates to this four-bedroom, 1½-bathroom high-ranch include siding, landscaping, stone work on portions of the house frontage, and the front steps and walkway. This corner property is on 85-by-125-foot lot. The home was built in 1962 and includes a two-car garage. Property taxes are $11,048. Peggy Kiesel, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-673-6800.
$335,000
This short-sale listing offers a three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial on a 100-by-100-foot flat corner lot. The home was built in 1938 and the property taxes are $9,275. Thomas Droscoski, Realty Connect USA, 631-881-5509.
RECENTLY SOLD
MLS No. 3174610
$610,000
Address Ellensue Drive
Style High-ranch
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 4
Built 1963
Lot size .23 acre
Taxes 13,858
-/+ original price -$39,888
Days on the market 84
MLS No. 3163379
$544,000
Address Atlantic Avenue
Style High-ranch
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms 3
Built 1964
Lot size 100x100
Taxes $11,894
+/- original price -$15,990
Days on the market 128
MLS No. 3187844
$385,000
Address New York Avenue
Style Ranch
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms 1
Built 1958
Lot size 80x125
Taxes $9,210
+/- original price -$14,999
Days on the market 47
On Multiple Listing Service
Number of listings 64
Price range $250,000 to $849,000
Tax range $2,689 to $17,558
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.