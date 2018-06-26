TODAY'S PAPER
Jeter selling upstate NY castle for $14.8M

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watches batting practice

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watches batting practice before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 16 in Miami.  Photo Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee

By The Associated Press
GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. — Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is selling the upstate York castle he bought 15 years ago for nearly $15 million.

The property in Greenwood Lake, known locally as the Tiedemann Castle, is listed at $14.75 million. The Times-Herald Record reports the castle has six bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms, alongside four indoor kitchens and one outdoor kitchen.

The property about 40 miles northwest of the Bronx also includes a six-foot stone wall, a turret, an infinity pool, a lagoon and a small replica of the Statue of Liberty.

It was built in 1903 by a New York City doctor, and later bought by John Tiedemann.

Jeter's maternal grandfather, William "Sonny" Connors, grew up on the property after John and Julia Tiedemann adopted him in the 1950s.

