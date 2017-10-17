Fashion designer Elie Tahari has listed his oceanfront estate in Sagaponack for nearly $45 million.
The 2.5-acre property has 250 feet of beachfront. The home is a remodeled century-old barn, and the great room features rustic wood beams and glass garage doors that open to the property, which has a 60-foot lap pool. The master suite occupies the entire second floor.
An addition designed by Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects that would expand the home to 10,000 square feet and eight bedrooms has been approved by the Village of Sagaponack.
Tahari purchased the home from advertising executive Jay Chiat and landscape designer Edwina Bon Gaul, says Keith Green of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is co-listing the property with Ann Ciardullo.
“You sit up on a crest, so you have these tremendous views, but it’s low enough that you can walk right to the beach,” Green says.
Tahari has said that he decided to sell the property because he has been busy with his business and hasn’t been there for the past two summers.
