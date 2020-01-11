Dix Hills Colonial on the market for $1.25 million

A Colonial house in Heatherstone Village in Dix Hills is on the market for $1.25 million. The property on one acre features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two garages and a fireplace.

Built in 1972, it was renovated completely two years ago. “It’s a super clean, modern and open floor plan. And there is modern furniture inside,” says listing agent Vincenzo Gioia, of Century 21 Castle Real Estate Prop, “but it’s also pristine, and has a private cul-de-sac setting, a very colossal backyard and lots of open property behind it.”



A heated inground swimming pool is fenced in the back, with doorsteps and a fountain serving as a grand entrance.

Annual taxes are $24,900. It’s a 5-minute drive to the Long Island Expressway and a 15-minute drive to the Half Hollow Hills Central School District.