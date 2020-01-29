Dix Hills Colonial on the market for $959,000

A Colonial house in Dix Hills is on the market for $959,000. The house, with five bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and a two-car garage, sits on a one-acre lot.

“There is no other house, even a brand-new construction that has the size and quality of the kitchen,” says Lisa Sherman, one of the listing agents, emphasizing the kitchen is state-of-the-art and was put up in 2007 by remodeling specialists. It includes top-of-the-line cabinetry, all Viking appliances, and a double convection oven, among other items.

What also makes this home well-suited for family and entertainment is the backyard which was professionally landscaped in 2010. It features an in-ground 20-by-40-foot heated pool with hot tub, a serene waterfall with a koi pond, and custom pavers costing over $100,000.

Annual taxes on the house, in the Half Hollow Hills Central School District, are $17,860.

Sherman, of Realty Connect USA LI Inc., and Roberta Feuerstein, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, are the listing agents.