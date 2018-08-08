Sellers Harriet and Bernie Harris

Community 67 Arbor Lane, Dix Hills

Asking price $778,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 3½-bath ranch on a 1-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 3½-bath expanded ranch on Susan Lane is listed for $849,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, 2½-bath on Norma Lane sold June 6 for $855,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $16,356

Time on the market Since April 21

Listing agent Patricia Jablon, Signature Premier Properties, 631-673-3900

Why it’s for sale Harriet, 82, a retired reading specialist, and Bernie, 86, a retired pharmacist and orthoptist, say they want to downsize but stay on Long Island.

The Harrises are the original owners of this sprawling home in the Arbor Oaks community. Harriet shares:

“I was attracted to this home because of the Half Hollow Hills School District. I’m a teacher and wanted my kids in this district….People love the 10-foot ceilings in the living room and dining room and the dual wood-burning fireplace. It’s terrific for entertaining. All family holidays are here. It’s always been that way. We’ve had up to 90 guests. The brick fireplace wall between rooms has a half-wall divider that’s always been perfect for serving food…I’ve always loved having everything on one floor, including the washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. Another big feature is the beautiful rec room on the lower level. The kitchen and bathroom down there are brand-new and the bedroom has been updated. We raised our three children here, and they have great memories. The backyard is flat and was always full of kids….I’m crying now thinking about leaving this house. It has brought us the greatest pleasures in our life.”