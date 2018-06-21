A Dix Hills Colonial listed for $759,999 comes with an in-ground pool that was converted to a koi pond.

A rock stairway in the backyard leads up to the free-form kidney-shaped pool, which is roughly 25 feet by 45 feet and is surrounded by flowers and grass, says listing agent Jeffrey Bitsimis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“It looks natural, like a pond,” Bitsimis says. “You walk back there and feel the peace and tranquility. It’s like a tropical oasis.”

The 1969 house, with four bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, features a foyer that leads into formal living and dining rooms. The eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, a center island and stainless steel appliances, including a Wolf double oven. The back patio is accessed by sliding glass doors off the kitchen and family room, which also has wide-plank oak floors, a wood-burning fireplace and vaulted ceilings with a skylight.

The master bedroom, which includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi and marble floors, is on the upper level with two additional bedrooms and a bath. An unfinished basement includes a wine cellar that Bitsimis says can hold about 700 to 800 bottles.

The .92-acre property, with taxes of $16,373, also has an attached two-car garage.