Sellers Gail and Charles Bonfante

Community 604 Caledonia Rd., Dix Hills

Asking price $699,000

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom expanded ranch on 1.12 acres

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Colonial on Larkin Street is listed for $749,000.

Nearest recent sale A six-bedroom, 7 ½-bathroom Colonial on Calendonia Road sold May 15 for $629,999.

Taxes with no exemptions $17,899

Time on the market Since Jan. 24

Listing agent Patricia Gosman, Signature Premier Properties, Northport, 516-297-0090

Why it’s for sale Gail, 63, a retired advertising copywriter, and Charles, 64, a retired insurance manager and auditor, say they’re moving to Florida to be closer to family.

The Bonfantes did a major expansion and renovation to their home in 2006. Gail says:

“Initially we fell in love with the house because of the beautiful wood setting. It’s parklike and hidden from the main road. The living space is one level, which my husband and I liked. A one-bedroom legal apartment is on the lower level and has its own laundry room and washer and dryer … The great room has large front windows, vaulted ceilings and a wall of built-in bookshelves and an entertainment center. There’s a separate formal living room, also. My dad crafted a built-in oak breakfront, which is in the dining room and includes a granite counter and lighted glass shelving and a beautiful large stained glass that I helped craft. The kitchen, with granite counters, has a large skylight, and all the appliances are under five years old. . . . We’ve done a lot of entertaining during the holidays. The layout is perfect. The common space rooms run into one another. In the summer, we entertain on the wraparound deck. We especially like that area because it’s private and comfortable for large and small groups. It’s about 800 square feet. . . . We expanded the den into our great room and added an additional laundry room and half-bath and also updated and expanded the main bathroom. We expanded the bedrooms, too. . . . We’re going to very much miss this home. We’ve always liked the Huntington area and the easy commute to Manhattan.”