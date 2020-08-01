Architect Don Lubov's Southold home lists for $550,000

That beautifully odd-shaped house on Nakomis Road in Southold is for sale.

Listed for $550,000, the three-bedroom, 1½-bath home was built in 1974 by architect and sculptor Don Lubov for his own use.

A 1983 story in Family Handyman Magazine noted that Lubov used the dimensions of a molecule as an inspiration for the home.

From the outside, it looks like a cross between an A-frame and dome concept, and the inside was built without any load-bearing walls.

“Because there are no load-bearing walls in the house, it gave a lot of diversity on how you wanted to use the house,” present owner Michael Mirabella says. He has added solar panels.

“The property is set up like a key, about a half-acre," he says. "It could never be subdivided, and goes from one street to the next.”

Mirabella says he and his wife Catherine Mirabella have owned it for about 14 years, but they have since had children and bought a year-round home with a yard and pool elsewhere on the island.

Annual taxes on the property, which sits on a 0.44-acre lot in the Southold school district, are $7,425. The house, listed by Suzette Reiss of Douglas Elliman, is close to Laughing Water marina and town beaches.