An East Patchogue home listed for $1.695 million comes with facilities for horses.

The 2.6-acre property includes a four- to five-stall barn, heated tack room and a paddock.

The 10,000-square-foot house features five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a 25-foot-high balcony overlooking the living room and a patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

The property is listed with Irene Lockel of Netter Real Estate.