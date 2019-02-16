TODAY'S PAPER
$1.695M East Patchogue property can house horses

This East Patchogue home is listed for $1.695

This East Patchogue home is listed for $1.695 million. Photo Credit: Rob Cuni

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An East Patchogue home listed for $1.695 million comes with facilities for horses.

The 2.6-acre property includes a four- to five-stall barn, heated tack room and a paddock.

The 10,000-square-foot house features five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a 25-foot-high balcony overlooking the living room and a patio with outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

The property is listed with Irene Lockel of Netter Real Estate.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

