With the development of new housing and the opening of eateries and shops, there has been a revival along the East Rockaway waterfront.

“Our downtown business community is thriving,” says East Rockaway Village Mayor Bruno Romano. “The village’s waterfront has been recharged with this spate of new restaurants, businesses and community activities.”

The development of Marina Pointe, a waterfront community offering 84 condos and villa homes built on the site of a former marina, has provided housing within walking distance of the Long Island Rail Road train station. Marina Point and Fairfield Waterside at Village of East Rockaway, which offers waterfront apartments ranging in price from $2,475 to $3,040 per month, have brought new options to a local housing market long dominated by single-family homes and condos, Romano says.

The addition of eateries and bars — such as the Lazy Lobster, Reel, Grandpa Tony’s and The Gristmill — have added to the revitalization of the area, which was hard hit by superstorm Sandy. Best Market, at the site of the former Pathmark, opened in October 2016.

“It’s night and day,” says Michael Hawke, president of the East Rockaway Chamber of Commerce. “It’s brought a lot of merchant traffic down into the areas, especially in the summer months when people are into the outdoor dining. Its brought an excitement down to that waterfront area and nothing but a boom to that area.”

East Rockaway village offers many housing styles -- Colonials, Victorians and Capes. The Bay Park section along the southern waterfront is a bungalow community, says Charles D’Agostino of La Rosa Realty New York.

“It’s a small, friendly community,” says D’Agostino, who lived in East Rockaway 18 years. Home to Memorial Park, Hewlett Bay Point Park, the Grist Mill Museum, and Bay Park Golf Course, the village has “so much at your fingertips: boating, fishing, golf, tennis courts,” he adds.

Near New York City, the community lso has two train stations on the Long Beach line: East Rockaway and Center Avenue. ayor Romano says the village is working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the LIRR to upgrade and modernize both train stations.

CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES

There are three co-ops on the market ranging in price from $129,999 to $233,500.

SALES PRICES

Between Aug. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018, there were 98 home sales with a median sale price of $427,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $40,000 (bungalow) and the high was $850,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 109 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000. The price range was $59,000 for a bungalow to $967,500.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend East Rockaway High School. Some attend Lynbrook and others go to Malverne.

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: 1.0 square miles

ZIP code: 11518

Population: 9,818

Median age: 43.4

Median household income: $92,369

Median home value: $415,000

LIRR to NYC: 39 to 47 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: East Rockaway

Sources: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$425,000, First Avenue

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1922

Lot size: 40x100

Taxes: $7,944

Increased: $100

Days on the market: 94

$559,000, Davison Plaza

Style: Tudor

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1936

Lot size: 50x103

Taxes: $11,576

Reduced: N/A

Days on the market: 64

$732,000, Sachem Street

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Built: 1926

Lot size: 81x125

Taxes: $17,700

Reduced: $93,000

Days on the market: 159

NOW ON THE MARKET

$419,990

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has an open concept that includes a living room, dining room and granite eat-in kitchen. The 33-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $8,417, features a paver patio and side deck. Daneen Kotz, Signature Premier Properties, 516-884-6660.

$599,000

This split-level, with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, features a living room, den with a fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen, and a master bedroom with a full bath. The 81-by-100-foot property also includes an attached two-car garage and basement with radiant heated floors. Taxes: $18,985. Peggy Goldinger, Beach West Realty, 516-532-2666

$869,000

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch, on a 70-by-175-foot property, boasts an open layout that includes a living room, dining room, den and chef’s kitchen with a center island. The master suite features a sitting area, bathroom and dual walk-in closets. The taxes, which the agent says are in the grievance process, are $28,551. Josephine Tarulli, Coach Realtors, 516-978-9555

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses 38

Price range $199,000 to $1.399 million

Tax range $7,539 to $37,624