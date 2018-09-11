East Rockaway undergoes waterfront 'boom'
East Rockaway mayor credits community's revival to thriving downtown's new restaurants, businesses and activities.
THE SCOOP
With the development of new housing and the opening of eateries and shops, there has been a revival along the East Rockaway waterfront.
“Our downtown business community is thriving,” says East Rockaway Village Mayor Bruno Romano. “The village’s waterfront has been recharged with this spate of new restaurants, businesses and community activities.”
The development of Marina Pointe, a waterfront community offering 84 condos and villa homes built on the site of a former marina, has provided housing within walking distance of the Long Island Rail Road train station. Marina Point and Fairfield Waterside at Village of East Rockaway, which offers waterfront apartments ranging in price from $2,475 to $3,040 per month, have brought new options to a local housing market long dominated by single-family homes and condos, Romano says.
The addition of eateries and bars — such as the Lazy Lobster, Reel, Grandpa Tony’s and The Gristmill — have added to the revitalization of the area, which was hard hit by superstorm Sandy. Best Market, at the site of the former Pathmark, opened in October 2016.
“It’s night and day,” says Michael Hawke, president of the East Rockaway Chamber of Commerce. “It’s brought a lot of merchant traffic down into the areas, especially in the summer months when people are into the outdoor dining. Its brought an excitement down to that waterfront area and nothing but a boom to that area.”
East Rockaway village offers many housing styles -- Colonials, Victorians and Capes. The Bay Park section along the southern waterfront is a bungalow community, says Charles D’Agostino of La Rosa Realty New York.
“It’s a small, friendly community,” says D’Agostino, who lived in East Rockaway 18 years. Home to Memorial Park, Hewlett Bay Point Park, the Grist Mill Museum, and Bay Park Golf Course, the village has “so much at your fingertips: boating, fishing, golf, tennis courts,” he adds.
Near New York City, the community lso has two train stations on the Long Beach line: East Rockaway and Center Avenue. ayor Romano says the village is working with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the LIRR to upgrade and modernize both train stations.
CONDOS AND TOWN HOUSES
There are three co-ops on the market ranging in price from $129,999 to $233,500.
SALES PRICES
Between Aug. 1, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2018, there were 98 home sales with a median sale price of $427,500, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $40,000 (bungalow) and the high was $850,000. During that time period a year earlier there were 109 home sales with a median sale price of $430,000. The price range was $59,000 for a bungalow to $967,500.
SCHOOLS
Most students attend East Rockaway High School. Some attend Lynbrook and others go to Malverne.
OTHER STATS
Town: Hempstead
Area: 1.0 square miles
ZIP code: 11518
Population: 9,818
Median age: 43.4
Median household income: $92,369
Median home value: $415,000
LIRR to NYC: 39 to 47 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket: $297
School district: East Rockaway
Sources: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;
*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
RECENTLY SOLD
$425,000, First Avenue
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1922
Lot size: 40x100
Taxes: $7,944
Increased: $100
Days on the market: 94
$559,000, Davison Plaza
Style: Tudor
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Built: 1936
Lot size: 50x103
Taxes: $11,576
Reduced: N/A
Days on the market: 64
$732,000, Sachem Street
Style: Colonial
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Built: 1926
Lot size: 81x125
Taxes: $17,700
Reduced: $93,000
Days on the market: 159
NOW ON THE MARKET
$419,990
This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has an open concept that includes a living room, dining room and granite eat-in kitchen. The 33-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $8,417, features a paver patio and side deck. Daneen Kotz, Signature Premier Properties, 516-884-6660.
$599,000
This split-level, with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, features a living room, den with a fireplace, updated eat-in kitchen, and a master bedroom with a full bath. The 81-by-100-foot property also includes an attached two-car garage and basement with radiant heated floors. Taxes: $18,985. Peggy Goldinger, Beach West Realty, 516-532-2666
$869,000
This five-bedroom, three-bathroom expanded ranch, on a 70-by-175-foot property, boasts an open layout that includes a living room, dining room, den and chef’s kitchen with a center island. The master suite features a sitting area, bathroom and dual walk-in closets. The taxes, which the agent says are in the grievance process, are $28,551. Josephine Tarulli, Coach Realtors, 516-978-9555
ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS
Number of houses 38
Price range $199,000 to $1.399 million
Tax range $7,539 to $37,624
