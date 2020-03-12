THE SCOOP

In bucolic East Hampton, tall, stately trees line Main Street and cast shadows over small retail shops. Hedgerows rim elegant homes providing privacy. And the 1806 Hook Windmill seemingly keeps vigil over it all.

The village, one of several communities within the Town of East Hampton, was established in 1920. Plans for its 100th anniversary on Sept. 26 include closing Main Street for a parade with floats, live Dixieland music, burying a time capsule and unveiling a new village seal, according to Barbara Borsack, deputy village mayor. “It’s a great excuse for a party,” she says.

Other projects in the works, Borsack says, are the rehabilitation of Herrick Park, a study on bringing sewers to Main Street, Newtown Lane and the famous ponds, and the re-creation of the Dominy workshops, buildings that belonged to the famous family of woodworkers from the 1700s and who built the iconic Hook windmill.

The area is rural, with huge swaths of forests, farms, protected land, dunes, seascapes, bays, harbor, inlets, creeks and the ocean, says Chris Chapin of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “Some of the homes stretch back centuries and have that old organic feel," Chapin says. "You can have a mansion next to a very modest house. We have millionaire and billionaire rows but there’s a variety of homes that comes only from people living here for generations and generations."

And if you want celebrities, go to Starbucks or Nick & Toni’s in the summer and you’ll see someone famous, Chapin says. “You can be talking with someone on the beach and then learn his or her name and realize you’ve been speaking with the CEO of a Fortune 500 company. It’s very low-key. Everyone is on vacation.”

But East Hampton is not just about luxury, says Glenn Vickers, president of the East Hampton Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a very diverse community with great schools and public programs.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos on the market in East Hampton

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 24, 2020, there were 86 home sales with a median sale price of $887,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $285,000 and the high was $6,750,000. During that period a year earlier there were 63 home sales with a median sale price of $787,000. The price range was $400,000 to $3,300,000.

OTHER STATS

Town East Hampton

Area square miles 10.4

ZIP code 11937

Population 5,225

Median age 53.7

Median household income $98,647

Median home value $812,500*

LIRR to NYC 2 hours 41 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $500

School district East Hampton

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 54 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$5,295,000

Featuring six bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, this barn-style home on a .78-acre lot was built in 2013 and is filled with high-end appointments. Retractable walls, oversized barn doors, exposed beams, three fireplaces and a two-story great room are among the features. Rounding out the list are walls of glass, a home theater, a wine room, an exercise room and an 18-by-46-foot gunite pool. Taxes are $22,805. Meegan Darby, Corcoran Group, 631-375-1365.

$1,800,000

Coming in at 3,200 square feet, this five-bedroom, three-bath cedar-shingled home was built in 2007 and sits on a 1.09-acre lot near Three Mile Harbor. Features include a fireplace, central air conditioning and an in-ground pool. Taxes are $13,000. Raymond Lord and Christopher Chapink Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-329-9400.

$635,000

With a semi-open layout, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch sits on a .34-acre treed lot in the Springs section. The living room has a skylight, and a sliding glass door off the dining room leads to a wood deck and a large, flat backyard with a shed. Taxes are $5,468. Sarah Minardi, Saunders & Associates, 631-987-8916.

RECENTLY SOLD

$2,545,000

Address Springy Banks Road

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms 6½

Built 2016

Lot size 1.2 acres

Taxes n/a

+/- list price -$250,000

Days on the market 55

$1,075,000

Address Prospect Boulevard

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2001

Lot size .55 acre

Taxes $5,500

+/- list price -$75,000

Days on the market 107

$ 725,000

Address Stephen Hands Path

Style Saltbox

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1976

Lot size 103x100

Taxes $4,772

+/- list price -$50,000

Days on the market 86

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 155

Price range $299,000 to $9,250,000

Tax range $1,245 to $39,000