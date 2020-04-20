East Hampton estate sells for $45M: Top LI sale in four years

A 6.7-acre oceanfront property on Windmill Lane in East Hampton, which recently sold for $45 million, was the highest sale in the area since 2016.

Built in 1989 by business executive and philanthropist James Evans, who helmed Union Pacific Railroad, AT&T, General Motors and other big corporations, the compound consists of two parcels: a 5,500-square-foot five-bedroom, six-bath home on 5.4 acres and an adjoining 1.3 acre parcel with a four-bedroom, 2½-bath guest house and pool.

“It’s in very, very good shape. It’s been maintained beautifully, but it’s not what people are building or buying on the ocean these days: relatively small in comparison,” says Paul Brennan, who originally listed the two-parcel property for $55 million with Martha Gundersen of Douglas Elliman Real Estate and Frank Newbold and Valerie Smith of Sotheby’s International Realty. “But it’s very, very, very nice.”

Brennan assumes that the new owner, who does not wish to be identified and has his main residence in New York City, will probably tear down the houses and build a much larger home, as most other people have done along the beach in the area.

“It’s a relatively small beach house,” he says, adding, “One thing it does have is a spectacular view. You don’t see any houses when you’re in the house or on the patio out front. It’s an unusually unobstructed view.”

As of right, the new owner can build a new 12,500-square-foot home on the larger lot and a 6,000-square-foot guest house on the smaller one, in addition to an oceanfront tennis court.

“It’s all there, ready to be done,” Brennan notes. “You don’t need any variances. That’s pretty hard to find these days.”

