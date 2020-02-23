Entrepreneur and wine enthusiast Mark Lieb got his first car at age 16, a maroon 1962 Chevy Impala that he raced at a Connecticut speedway, starting a lifelong love affair with classic cars.

Now, Lieb has put his 3,072 square-foot custom-built auto gallery in East Hampton Village, home to 15 pristine restored muscle cars, on the market for $2.75 million.

Lieb, a Wall Street businessman and former owner of North Fork winery Lieb Cellars, has built his collection of cars over 50 years, storing the 15 he currently owns in the Fresno Place building he bought in 2011.

The 2,640-square-foot gallery can hold 12-14 cars, is lined with Morgan energy performance steel interior, custom built Baldhead cabinetry, a sitting area with cable/internet, stacked washer/dryer and polished concrete flooring.

The space has three overhead carriage garage door lifts, and connected to the collector’s gallery is a 432-square-foot office space, complete with a wine/beverage bar, high end electronic and cable/internet capability, handsome built cabinetry, safe, interior windowed gallery access and a half-bathroom.

The building sits on an almost one-quarter acre of meticulously landscaped gated grounds.

“I’m OCD and it’s very simple: the cars are in pristine condition and so is the gallery,” Lieb said.

Growing up in West Hartford, Connecticut, Lieb recalled racing cars, making enough money later in life to collect and restore them.

“My hands have been in oil for most of my life,” he said.

He’s relocating the cars to another space, and while he hopes another car enthusiast will buy and appreciate the property, it can be used for many other purposes, like an exercise business.

The property on a quiet street sits across from Fresno Restaurant, a place he frequents, and he enjoys the excitement created by bringing his cars in and out of the gallery.

“Everybody piles out of the kitchen of the restaurant to see what’s coming in,” he said.

The property once held a residence, but is commercially zoned, so Lieb built the gallery, partially hidden by tasteful landscaping.

“What makes it particularly interesting and unique is it looks like a beautiful little residential cottage from the street and its landscaped gorgeously” with an expansive driveway, said Patricia Wadzinski, the listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty.

She noted that while the space was built for cars, it can be used as an art gallery or other showing venue.

“It would be a great studio for someone,” Wadzinksi said.