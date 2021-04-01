A Contemporary-style home on a 0.39-acre lot is on the market in East Hampton for $2.495 million.

Built in 2016, the 2,100-square-foot home has three bedrooms, 2½ baths and features 8-inch rift-sawn oak wood flooring, 11-foot ceilings on the main floor and 9-foot ceilings upstairs, white quartz stone counters and rift-sawn oak cabinetry in the kitchen, and an outdoor shower.

"What makes it stand out is the way the space really relates to the outdoor space," says real estate agent Greg Schmidt of the Corcoran Group, who is listing the house with Jackie Dunphy.

The living room looks out onto a large patio, which has an electric retractable awning, Schmidt notes. Beyond the patio is an elevated pool and fire pit surrounded by lush landscaping, and an outdoor cooking area.

"It’s really wonderful for entertaining," Schmidt says. "It just has a really great flow. And, of course it’s all modern and has a contemporary approach to lifestyle: tons of windows, great lighting in the house. You really feel like you’re someplace special when you’re in the house."

The home can serve as a retreat for relaxation or work and has a room carved out as an office.

"It’s just a great little office space," Schmidt says. "Big windows, and, again, lots of light. And, they made great use of the upstairs landing: they’re using it as a media loft."

Located in the Barnes Landing community, the house is close to Barnes Hole Beach on Napeague Bay, which has an area to keep kayaks and paddleboards.

"When you’re in Barnes Landing, you’re just minutes away from Amagansett and the ocean beach," Schmidt says. "You’re not far from the village of East Hampton either. So, it really has wonderful proximity."

The annual property taxes are $7,108.